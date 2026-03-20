‘Back on her feet’: Natasha Lyonne says she relapsed during recovery journey

“Poker Face” actress Natasha Lyonne has an update for fans, telling them that she had a relapse during her recovery journey but that she is doing better.

Leyonne posted to social media, “Proud to report this kid is doing a whole lot better & back on her feet.”

Proud to report this kid is doing a whole lot better & back on her feet. Want to thank our recovery communities & the fans who stood by & were so supportive. Aiming to keep the journey somehow private, but look forward to sharing my experience, strength & hope as makes sense. My… — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) March 19, 2026

She had posted at the beginning of the year that she “took her relapse public” but then deleted the tweets she had shared on X, People magazine reported.

The “American Pie” actress had been clean for a decade, according to US Weekly.

Lyonne has been open about her battles with substances, telling Entertainment Weekly in 2012 that “Spiraling into addiction is really, really scary.”

“Some things have a very A-to-B scientific effect. Like, alcohol is a depressant. Cocaine is a stimulant. And then: Cocaine plus heroin is bad! That’s the point of my story, that’s the moral,” she said at the time.

She also had been arrested on suspicion of DUI and had to undergo court-ordered rehab, Entertainment Weekly reported.

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