Babies R Us to open at 200 Kohl’s locations

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Making a comeback FILE PHOTO: A shopping cart sits in the parking lot at a Babies "R" Us store on January 24, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The store is coming back by opening 200 locations inside of Kohl's stores. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Kohl’s is getting a new arrival.

The retailer announced this week that Babies R Us locations will be opening at 200 Kohl’s stores across the country. There will also be a Babies R Us presence online at Kohls.com.

The Babies R Us section “will feature a curated assortment of the latest baby gear, furniture, activity, accessories, and more” while the traditional Kohl’s children’s products and brands will remain available in an area adjacent to the Babies R Us portion.

The new shops will begin opening in August and will continue through the fall with all expected to be open by the holiday shopping season.

To see if your local Kohl’s will be one of the 200 stores with Babys R Us locations, visit Kohl’s website.

Babies R Us closed in 2018, CNN reported. It opened a new flagship store in 2023 at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.

