Alexander Westwood, ‘Sex Education’ actor, sentenced to 15 1/2 years after rape conviction

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Alexander Westwood: The actor was sentenced to 15 1/2 years in prison after his December convictions for rape and sexual assault. (West Midlands Police Department)
Alexander Westwood, who had a background role in the Netflix series “Sex Education,” was sentenced to 15 1/2 years in prison for 26 offenses including rape and sexual assault.

Westwood, 24, of Shropshire, England, was convicted in December of raping a 16-year-old and sexually abusing another teenager who came to him for acting lessons, the BBC reported. He also was found guilty of sexual offenses against a young child, a boy aged between 9 and 10, according to the news organization.

He was described in court as “manipulative and predatory” and jurors were told his repeated offending against five victims was “a habit, a lifestyle.”

Westwood denied each offense when he was found guilty, Variety reported. His sentence was reduced by half because he was a minor at the time of the assaults, according to the entertainment news website.

Judge Neil Chawla said Westwood used his status and credits on shows, including the BBC series “Doctors,” to prey on impressionable teenagers, Deadline reported.

“This was a campaign of sexual offending, lasting just over a decade with devastating consequences,” the judge said. “You used your minor celebrity status as an act to prey on impressionable and naive young girls under the guise of acting lessons.”

Westwood appeared as a background actor in 17 episodes of “Sex Education” between 2017 and 2019, portraying an unnamed student, according to IMDb.com.

