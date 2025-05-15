Airbnb adds Services, Experiences in new app

Airbnb is trying to pull customers from hotels by having more options that are traditionally found at resorts.

The company added Airbnb Services and Airbnb Experiences, while also rolling out a new app, according to a news release.

Airbnb said that the services option will allow you to add “incredible services to make your stay more special,” while the experiences option will allow you to “explore a city with the locals who know it best.”

The Washington Post pointed out that Airbnb users would sometimes do similar bookings outside of Airbnb’s platform, but now, by offering it through its system, the company can get a portion of the fee.

In addition to the new options, the app was redesigned to allow customers to book their stays, services and experiences in one spot.

The company said that people choose to stay in certain hotels because of services like room service, spa appointments and access to a gym, and now you can book similar services in 10 categories via the app at an additional cost, The Washington Post reported. But the locations where the company is offering the opportunity are limited to 260 cities, for now. All service providers have been vetted and, if needed, licensed.

Airbnb is also looking for service providers. To see if you would like to “share your expertise and grow your business,” click here.

Experiences, on the other hand, allow guests to tour 650 cities around the world without being part of a huge group. The tours are instead hosted by locals who will help customers visit museums, take food tours, participate in water sports and other activities.

The New York Times reported Airbnb launched Experiences in 2016, but had issues with quality and reliability. The hosts knew the local scene, but did not have the professionalism that trained tour guides offer, according to Mitch Bach, co-founder and chief executive of Trip School, a tour guide training group.

Hosts are vetted, now making sure they are experts and have good reputations. Along with the Experiences option, there are also Airbnb Originals that are designed for Airbnb guests, from spending time with Sabrina Carpenter to learning how to throw a football with Patrick Mahomes, the company said in the news release.

