Air India flight crashes moments after takeoff, more than 240 on board

AHMEDABAD, India — An Air India flight had just taken off from Ahmedabad, India, en route to London when it crashed near the airport.

Officials said more than 240 passengers and crew members were on board the 787 Dreamliner. This is the first crash of the type of Boeing plane in the history of the aircraft, The Associated Press reported.

An official death toll has not been released, other than India’s health minister saying “many people” had died, The New York Times reported.

Air India Flight AI 171 crashed in the city, setting buildings on fire. Since it had just taken off, it was carrying a full load of fuel.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the crash “heartbreaking beyond words.” He posted to social media, “In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected.”

The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2025

Ahmedabad is the capital of Gujarat, the home state of the prime minister. It crashed into a residential area called Meghani Nagar, near a local medical college, about five minutes after takeoff, the AP and the Times reported.

The Washington Post said the plane’s signal was lost when it was at an altitude of about 625 feet.

Many of those on board were British nationals.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer released a statement which read, “The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating.”

Of the 242 passengers on the flight, 169 were from India, 53 were Britons, seven were from Portugal and one passenger was Canadian, the AP reported.

Air India Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, said in a statement, “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event.” He added that the company was “supporting all the affected people and their families” and helping first responders at the crash site, the Times reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2025 Cox Media Group