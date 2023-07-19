‘Aggressive’ alligator bites snorkeler in Florida spring, wildlife officials say

ALTOONA, Fla. — An “aggressive” alligator attacked a snorkeler in a spring located in a north-central Florida recreation area, wildlife officials said.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service, the attack by the 7 1/2-foot-long alligator occurred at the Alexander Springs swimming area in the Ocala National Forest at about 12:30 p.m. EDT on Monday. That caused wildlife officials to temporarily close the area, WCJB-TV reported.

The man was snorkeling within the springs’ designated swim area when he was bitten by the adult alligator, according to the television station.

The victim suffered puncture wounds and lacerations, according to the news release. Adventure Ocala, which

operated Alexander Springs, rendered aid to the victim and cleared guests from the area, WCJB reported.

The gator was removed from the area by officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, according to the news release.

It is unclear why the reptile attacked the snorkeler, but wildlife officials said that July is nesting season for alligators.

“Alligator mothers are very alert and protective of their eggs and young,” U.S. Forest Service officials said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will investigate the attack, according to the news release.