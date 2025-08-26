$815M: No one wins Powerball; jackpot grows

No one was lucky enough to win the whole jackpot, but there were a couple of million-dollar Powerball winners.

The numbers from Monday night’s drawing were 16-19-34-37-64 and Powerball 22. It had a 3x Power Play.

Not only did no one pick all the numbers correctly, but no one also matched all five regular numbers and had taken the Power Play option.

There were two tickets, one in Georgia and one in Texas, which matched five numbers but did not add on Power Play, so they won $1 million.

Because no one won the estimated $750 million jackpot on Monday night, it continues to grow and will be an estimated $815 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.

If someone chooses all five regular numbers and the Powerball correctly, they can opt to take home a cash value of $367.9 million in one lump sum, minus taxes.

To see what your tax bill would be, click here.

