75 to 100 fishermen stranded after ice floe detached from main ice in Minnesota, officials say

DULUTH, MN — Dozens of fishermen were stranded Friday evening after an ice floe detached from the main ice in Duluth, Minnesota.

Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office said that 75 to 100 fishermen were stranded Friday just after 6 p.m. after a large ice chunk broke off the main ice on Upper Red Lake.

Anglers are not able to get the ice floe back to shore, KEYC reported. The sheriff’s office said that the open water is too big to bridge.

“If you are on the ice floe, head towards the southeast towards Rogers On Red. Check your surroundings, you may not know you are on the ice floe,” authorities said.

First responders are working to get people back to shore, the news outlet reported. They have been evacuating from the southeast part of the ice floe, the sheriff’s office said.

It is not clear if anyone is in the water, KEYC reported.