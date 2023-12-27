36,000 gallons of water required to douse burning Tesla; motorist arrested

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities needed more than 36,000 gallons of water on Monday to put out a vehicle fire after a Tesla crashed and burst into flames on a central Alabama interstate.

According to the Pine Level Fire Department, the crash occurred at about 11:14 p.m. on Interstate 65 northwest of Montgomery, AL.com reported.

“This was a first for Autauga County,’’ the fire department wrote in a Facebook post. “Electric vehicle fires are unusual and present unique challenges and dangers to firefighters.

“These vehicles can reignite hours or days after they are first extinguished.”

At the scene, firefighters found a Tesla Model Y in flames, WSFA-TV reported. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was already on the scene and had closed the highway.

The driver had escaped the vehicle before firefighters arrived and was not injured, according to the television station.

It took more than an hour to get the blaze under control, AL.com reported. Three engines, two hose lines, four water tankers, two rescue vehicles, an ambulance, a brush truck and three command vehicles responded to the fire, according to the news outlet.

The driver was identified as Michael Darrin Sherrill, 33, of Georgia, WSFA reported.

Sherrill was arrested and taken to the Autauga County jail early Tuesday, according to the television station. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Autauga County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

Authorities said that a Tesla burns at temperatures exceeding 4,500 degrees Fahrenheit, AL.com reported. The smoke from burning electric cars produces hydrogen fluoride, and hydrogen chloride gasses. Both are toxic to breathe; firefighters are required to wear breathing apparatus to fight the blaze, according to the news outlet.

Sherrill’s bail was set at $5,000, online records show.