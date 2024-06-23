Trending

3-year-old dies after wandering away from foster care

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A young child has died after wandering away from their foster house in Parkersburg, West Virginia on Tuesday.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — A young child died after wandering away from their foster house in Parkersburg, West Virginia on Tuesday.

Wood County Sheriff’s Office said that just before 9 p.m., deputies were called about a missing three-year-old child. The Eastwood and Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Departments assisted the sheriff’s office in looking for the child.

During the search, the child was found in the water by a dock, WVVA reported. Life-saving measures were performed but the child later died at the hospital.

Child protective services was notified about the incident, the news outlet reported.

During the investigation, it was learned that the child left the foster house out the back door without anyone knowing, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said that no foul play is suspected and that they will not be releasing the names of the people involved in the incident.


