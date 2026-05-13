3 hospitalized after vehicle falls nearly 30 feet off side of interstate overpass

Three people were hospitalized early Tuesday after a vehicle went off the side of a South Florida interstate overpass, falling nearly 30 feet onto a highway, authorities said.

[ Read more trending news ]

According to a social media post by the St. Lucie County Fire District, crews originally responded to a serious car accident on the northbound lane of Interstate 95 around mile marker 131 near Fort Pierce.

Crews en route at about 1:40 a.m. ET were then notified that the vehicle had tumbled over an I-95 overpass that crossed Kings Highway, officials said. Crews estimated that the vehicle fell approximately 30 feet onto the southbound lane of Kings Highway.

Three patients were taken to an area hospital for treatment, Treasure Coast Newspapers reported. Their conditions have not been updated by authorities.

No other vehicles were involved, officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol and the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating the crash, according to WPEC.

© 2026 Cox Media Group