2023 Billboard Music Awards: Here is the list of winners

Country music singer Morgan Wallen was the big winner at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night, taking home 11 awards.

Wallen’s awards included wins for top male artist, top Hot 100 artist, top streaming songs artist, top country artist, top country male artist and top country touring artist, Billboard reported.

His “One Thing at a Time” album, which spent 16 weeks atop the Billboard 200 this year, won for top Billboard 200 album and top country album. Wallen’s hit song, “Last Night,” which spent 16 nonconsecutive weeks as the No. 1 song in Billboard’s Hot 100, was named top Hot 100 song, top streaming song and top country song.

Wallen performed his song, “’98 Braves,” at Atlanta’s Truist Park, the current home of the Atlanta Braves.

Taylor Swift, meanwhile, captured 10 awards, bringing her career total to 39, according to Billboard. Drake won five awards, giving him 39 and tying him with Swift for the most career wins at the BBMAs.

Swift won top artist for the third time to go with her wins in 2013 and 2015. That also ties Drake for the most all-time; he won in 2017, 2019 and 2022.

According to The Tennessean, the awards recognize musical achievements on the Billboard chart, using sales, radio airplay and online streams to determine the winners.

Nine new awards were unveiled this year, including four in the K-pop field, according to Billboard -- top global K-pop artist, top K-pop tour, top K-pop album and top global K-pop song. There are also two in the Afrobeats field -- top Afrobeats artist and top Afrobeats song.

According to Billboard, the eligibility dates for this year’s awards were from Nov. 19, 2022, through Oct. 21, 2023.

Mariah Carey won the Chart Achievement Award for her holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Winners are indicated in bold.

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist

Taylor Swift

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Top New Artist

Zach Bryan

Jelly Roll

Bailey Zimmerman

Ice Spice

Peso Pluma

Top Male Artist

Morgan Wallen

Drake

Luke Combs

The Weeknd

Zach Bryan

Top Female Artist

Taylor Swift

Beyoncé

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Top Duo/Group

Fuerza Regida

Eslabon Armado

Fifty Fifty

Grupo Frontera

Metallica

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Taylor Swift

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Top Hot 100 Artist

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Drake

Luke Combs

SZA

Top Hot 100 Songwriter

Taylor Swift

Ashley Gorley

Jack Antonoff

SZA

Zach Bryan

Top Hot 100 Producer

Joey Moi

Jack Antonoff

Metro Boomin

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Drake

SZA

Zach Bryan

Top Radio Songs Artist

Taylor Swift

Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen

SZA

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Taylor Swift

Jason Aldean

Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen

Oliver Anthony Music

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Taylor Swift

Bad Bunny

Morgan Wallen

SZA

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

Taylor Swift

Miley Cyrus

Bad Bunny

Ed Sheeran

NewJeans

The Weeknd

Top R&B Artist

SZA

Beyoncé

Chris Brown

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

The Weeknd

Chris Brown

Miguel

Top R&B Female Artist

SZA

Beyoncé

Rihanna

Top R&B Touring Artist

Beyoncé

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist

Drake

21 Savage

Lil Baby

Metro Boomin

Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

21 Savage

Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist

Nicki Minaj

Doja Cat

Ice Spice

Top Rap Touring Artist

Drake

50 Cent

Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa

Top Country Artist

Morgan Wallen

Bailey Zimmerman

Luke Combs

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Country Male Artist

Morgan Wallen

Luke Combs

Zach Bryan

Top Country Female Artist

Taylor Swift

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Top Country Duo/Group

Zac Brown Band

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Top Country Touring Artist

Morgan Wallen

George Strait

Luke Combs

Top Rock Artist

Zach Bryan

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Stephen Sanchez

Steve Lacy

Top Rock Duo/Group

Arctic Monkeys

Foo Fighters

Metallica

Top Rock Touring Artist

Coldplay

Elton John

Depeche Mode

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

KAROL G

ROSALÍA

Shakira

Top Latin Duo/Group

Fuerza Regida

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Frontera

Top Latin Touring Artist

KAROL G

Daddy Yankee

RBD

Top Global K-Pop Artist

NewJeans

Jimin

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TWICE

Top K-Pop Touring Artist

BLACKPINK

SUGA

TWICE

Top Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy

Libianca

Rema

Tems

Wizkid

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Beyoncé

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Drake

Tiesto

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle

Brandon Lake

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Phil Wickham

Top Gospel Artist

Kanye West

CeCe

Winans

Elevation Worship

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Morgan Wallen -- “One Thing At A Time”

Taylor Swift -- “Midnights”

Drake & 21 Savage -- “Her Loss”

Metro Boomin -- “HEROES & VILLAINS”

SZA -- “SOS”

Top Soundtrack

“Barbie The Album”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By ELVIS”

“Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture)”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Top R&B Album

SZA -- “SOS”

Beyoncé -- “RENAISSANCE”

Brent Faiyaz -- “WASTELAND”

Drake -- “Honestly, Nevermind”

Steve Lacy -- “Gemini Rights”

Top Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage -- “Her Loss”

Future -- “I Never Liked You”

Lil Baby -- “It’s Only Me”

Metro Boomin -- “HEROES & VILLAINS”

Travis Scott -- “UTOPIA”

Top Country Album

Morgan Wallen -- “One Thing At A Time”

Luke Combs -- “Gettin’ Old”

Luke Combs -- “Growin’ Up”

Taylor Swift -- “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”

Zach Bryan -- “American Heartbreak”

Top Rock Album

Zach Bryan -- “American Heartbreak”

HARDY -- “the mockingbird & THE CROW”

Jelly Roll -- “Whitsitt Chapel”

Noah Kahan -- “Stick Season”

Steve Lacy -- “Gemini Rights”

Top Latin Album

Bad Bunny -- “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Eslabon Armado -- “DESVELADO”

Ivan Cornejo -- “Dañado”

KAROL G -- “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO”

Peso Pluma -- “GÉNESIS”

Top K-Pop Album

Stray Kids -- “5-STAR”

Jimin -- “FACE”

NewJeans -- “2nd EP ‘Get Up’”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER -- “The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION”

TWICE -- “READY TO BE: 12th Mini Album”

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Beyoncé -- “RENAISSANCE”

Drake -- “Honestly, Nevermind”

ILLENIUM -- “ILLENIUM”

Kim Petras -- “Feed The Beast”

Tiësto -- “DRIVE”

Top Christian Album

Anne Wilson -- “My Jesus”

Brandon Lake -- “House of Miracle”

CAIN -- “Rise Up”

Elevation Worship -- “LION”

Lauren Daigle -- “Lauren Daigle”

Top Gospel Album

Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin -- “Kingdom Book One”

Jonathan McReynolds - “My Truth”

Tye Tribbett -- “All Things New”

Whitney Houston -- “I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston”

Zacardi Cortez -- “Imprint (Live in Memphis)”

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song

Morgan Wallen -- “Last Night”

Taylor Swift -- “Anti-Hero”

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage - “Creepin’”

Miley Cyrus -- “Flowers”

SZA -- “Kill Bill”

Top Streaming Song

Morgan Wallen -- “Last Night”

Taylor Swift -- “Anti-Hero”

Miley Cyrus -- “Flowers”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Zach Bryan -- “Something in the Orange”

Top Radio Song

Miley Cyrus -- “Flowers”

Taylor Swift -- “Anti-Hero”

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage -- “Creepin’”

Rema & Selena Gomez -- “Calm Down”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande -- “Die For You”

Top Selling Song

Taylor Swift -- “Anti-Hero”

Jason Aldean -- “Try That in a Small Town”

Jimin -- “Like Crazy”

Miley Cyrus -- “Flowers”

Oliver Anthony Music -- “Rich Men North of Richmond”

Top Collaboration

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage -- “Creepin’”

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha -- “I’m Good (Blue)”

Rema & Selena Gomez -- “Calm Down”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras -- “Unholy”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande -- “Die For You”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Miley Cyrus -- “Flowers”

Taylor Swift -- “Anti-Hero”

Rema & Selena Gomez -- “Calm Down”

SZA -- “Kill Bill”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande -- “Die For You”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

Miley Cyrus -- “Flowers”

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha -- “I’m Good (Blue)”

Harry Styles -- “As It Was”

Rema & Selena Gomez -- “Calm Down”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande -- “Die For You”

Top R&B Song

SZA -- “Kill Bill”

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage -- “Creepin’”

Miguel -- “Sure Thing”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande -- “Die For You”

SZA -- “Snooze”

Top Rap Song

Drake & 21 Savage -- “Rich Flex”

Coi Leray -- “Players”

Gunna -- “fukumean”

Lil Durk featuring J. Cole -- “All My Life”

Toosii -- “Favorite Song”

Top Country Song

Morgan Wallen -- “Last Night”

Bailey Zimmerman -- “Rock and a Hard Place”

Luke Combs -- “Fast Car”

Morgan Wallen -- “You Proof”

Zach Bryan -- “Something in the Orange”

Top Rock Song

Zach Bryan -- “Something in the Orange”

Jelly Roll -- “Need A Favor”

Stephen Sanchez -- “Until I Found You”

Steve Lacy -- “Bad Habit”

Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves -- “I Remember Everything”

Top Latin Song

Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma -- “Ella Baila Sola”

Fuerza Regida x Grupo Frontera -- “Bebe Dame”

Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny -- “un x100to”

KAROL G & Shakira -- “TQG”

Yng Lvcas x Peso Pluma -- “La Bebe”

Top Global K-Pop Song

Jungkook featuring Latto -- “Seven”

Fifty Fifty -- “Cupid”

Jimin -- “Like Crazy”

NewJeans -- “Ditto”

NewJeans -- “OMG”

Top Afrobeats Song

Rema & Selena Gomez -- “Calm Down”

Ayra Starr -- “Rush”

Libianca -- “People”

Oxlade -- “KU LO SA”

Victony, Rema, & Tempoe featuring Don Toliver -- “Soweto”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha -- “I’m Good (Blue)”

Bizarrap & Shakira -- “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53″

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray -- ”Baby Don’t Hurt Me”

Elton John & Britney Spears -- “Hold Me Closer”

Tiësto featuring Tate McRae -- “10:35″

Top Christian Song

Brandon Lake -- “Gratitude”

Chris Tomlin -- “Holy Forever”

for KING & COUNTRY with Jordin Sparks - “Love Me Like I Am”

Lauren Daigle -- “Thank God I Do”

Phil Wickham -- “This Is Our God”

Top Gospel Song

CeCe Winans -- “Goodness of God”

Crowder & Dante Bowe featuring Maverick City Music -- “God Really Loves Us”

Elevation Worship featuring Chandler Moore & Tiffany Hudson -- “More Than Able”

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin featuring Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore -- “Fear is Not My Future”

Zacardi Cortez -- “Lord Do It For Me (Live in Memphis)”

Chart Achievement Award

Mariah Carey, “All I Want for Christmas Is You”

