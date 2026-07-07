2-year-old dies in hot car; 10th fatality nationally, fourth in Florida this year

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — As temperatures continue to rise nationally, the number of hot car deaths are also climbing at an alarming rate.

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The latest incident involved a 2-year-old on Sunday in Hallandale Beach -- the second in South Florida in the past week and the fourth in the Sunshine State this year, according to the Kid and Car Safety website.

The others in Florida occurred on June 29 in Plantation, March 31 in Winter Haven, and on June 20 in the Tampa suburb of Riverview.

Sunday’s death was also the 10th nationally this year, according to Kids and Car Safety.

A 2-year-old died inside a hot car in Hallandale Beach while in the care of a babysitter, police said. The death is the second in a week in South Florida, and the fourth in the state this year. https://t.co/0L2zdVc4bJ — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) July 6, 2026

On Sunday, the child who died was in the care of a babysitter, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

The child was taken to an area hospital about 1:35 p.m. ET and was pronounced dead, Hallandale Beach Police spokeswoman Grace Mariot told reporters.

She did not identify the toddler or its gender, adding that the investigation was ongoing.

[ Child found dead in vehicle outside South Florida preschool ]

“This is a heartbreaking loss, and our thoughts are with the child’s family and everyone affected by this tragedy,” Mariot said.

Temperatures in Hallandale Beach rose to 93 degrees on Sunday, the Sun Sentinel reported. When factoring in the heat index, conditions actually felt like between 103 and 108 degrees, according to the newspaper.

According to Kids and Car Safety, children’s bodies can overheat three to five times faster than adults’, and most of a vehicle’s increase in temperature occurs within the first 10 minutes after someone is left unattended in the vehicle.

In a statement, Hallandale Beach police Chief Michel Michel expressed his condolences and urged community members to remain vigilant.

“No family should ever have to experience a tragedy like this,” Michel said. “I urge every parent, grandparent, guardian, babysitter, and caregiver to make it a habit to always check the back seat before locking your vehicle.

“A simple routine, such as placing your phone, purse, or another essential item in the back seat, can serve as a reminder and help prevent an unimaginable loss. One last look can save a child’s life.”

Chloe Burke, a spokesperson for Kids and Car Safety, echoed those sentiments.

“A change in routine doesn’t necessarily have to be earth-shattering. It could be a phone call or a detour on the way to work that changes the consciousness of a person and makes their brain go on autopilot,” Burke said, according to WSVN. “And then from there, they might unknowingly (forget) that their child is still in the vehicle.”

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