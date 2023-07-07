2 killed while trying to rob man at ATM, police say

SAN ANTONIO — Two men died Friday when they apparently tried to rob an armed man at an ATM in San Antonio, police said.

Just before noon, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a bank on the city’s south side. A man reported that he was withdrawing money at a drive-through ATM when he was approached by another man on foot who was also with another person inside a sedan, Police Chief Bill McManus said.

“He saw an individual coming toward him whom he thought was going to rob him, and another individual in the car,” the chief said at a news conference. “He fired and hit both of them. Both are deceased. … That’s what we know right now.”

McManus did not identify the robbery victim or suspects except to say that they appeared to be in their 20s. It was not immediately clear if either of the robbery suspects were armed.

The chief said the incident appeared to be a case of jugging, in which thieves watch and follow would-be victims to determine the best time to steal their money.

“There’s no continuing danger to anyone in the area,” McManus said. “It was a robbery that didn’t go well for the robbers, and we are interviewing the person they attempted to rob right now as we speak.”

Police believe the shooter was acting in self-defense. Authorities continue to investigate.