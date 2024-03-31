2 killed in small plane crash near California, Nevada border

TRUCKEE, Calif. — At least two people were killed in a small plane crash Saturday night in Truckee, California.

Truckee Tahoe Airport said on Facebook that a single-engine TBM aircraft N960LP crashed while trying to land at the airport just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

The airport confirmed that two people were killed. It’s not clear if there were any others on the plane.

Flight tracker software said that the plane was coming from the Centennial Airport in Colorado, KXTV reported.

The crash happened by railroad tracks and fire crews said the tracks were damaged as a result, the news outlet reported. Crews are working on assessing the damage and then are expected to start those repairs.

Truckee Police Department said that the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are expected Sunday to investigate the crash, The Associated Press reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The names of the victims have not been released.

