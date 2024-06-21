Trending

2 killed, at least 8 others injured in shooting at grocery store in Arkansas

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Multiple people were injured and two people were killed in a shooting Friday at a grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas.

FORDYCE, Ark. — Multiple people were injured and two people were killed in a shooting Friday at a grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police said that the shooting happened at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, according to The Associated Press. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m.

Police said that there was a total of nine victims. Of the nine, two were killed, KATV reported. Police also said that an officer was shot but is expected to recover.

Police said that the shooter is in critical condition after they were shot by officers, the AP reported. The suspect is in custody, according to KATV.

“I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives,” Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this.”

The names of the victims have not yet been released. Police have also not yet identified the suspect.

The grocery store is located in a shopping center by a Dollar General, Family Dollar and a Tractor Supply Co., KARK reported.

