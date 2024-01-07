2 dead, 9 injured in 35-vehicle pileup on California interstate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Two people died and nine others were injured Saturday after foggy conditions led to a 35-vehicle pileup on a California interstate, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Emergency responders responded to southbound Interstate 5 near Millux Road in Bakersfield at about 7:30 a.m. PST, KGET-TV reported.

According to Jim Calhoun, a spokesperson with the Kern County Fire Department, told reporters that visibility was less than 10 feet when crews arrived. Calhoun said that 17 passenger vehicles and 18 semi-trucks were involved in the crash, KGET reported.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and nine others were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries, according to the television station.

“Our GPS notified us that there was an accident and so we stopped, and two minutes after we stopped, the car behind us hit us, and that’s when everything just happened fast,” Yesenia Cruz, a driver involved in the crash, told KBAK-TV.

The crash site was spread out for approximately a half mile, according to KGET.

An investigation is ongoing.

© 2024 Cox Media Group