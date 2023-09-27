$1.58B Mega Millions jackpot ticket claimed; winner can stay anonymous for 90 days

The mystery is over -- almost. The owner of a winning ticket for a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot sold in August has officially come forward.

However, due to a new Florida law enacted in May, the owner of the ticket sold at a Publix in Neptune Beach, east of Jacksonville, can remain anonymous for 90 days after claiming the prize, WJAX-TV reported.





That means the ticketholder’s name (or names) will remain anonymous until Dec. 25, when lottery officials will reveal the name (or names) of the winner.

According to a form from the Florida Lottery, the winner of the $1.58 billion prize is listed as “Exempt pursuant to F.S. 24.1051.” That person, who played a Quick Pick ticket, also chose to take a lump sum of $783.3 million, according to the form.

That statue allows people who win more than $250,000 in a lottery game to hide their identity.

The jackpot-winning ticket, sold on Aug. 8, surpassed the previous record of $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018.

The winning numbers drawn were 13-19-20-32-33 and the Megaball was 14. The multiplier was 2X.

At the time, the winner was Florida’s fourth Mega Millions jackpot winner. WFLA-TV reported. A fifth winning ticket, worth $36 million, was sold a week later, according to the television station.

Meanwhile, numbers for the Powerball jackpot, currently at $850 million, will be drawn on Wednesday night. It is the fourth-largest jackpot in the promotion’s history.