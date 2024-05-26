12 injured after Qatar Airways plane faces turbulence while heading to Ireland

LONDON — At least twelve people were injured during a flight from Doha, Qatar to Dublin, Ireland after hitting turbulence Sunday, airport officials said.

Flight QR017 which is a Boeing 787 Dreamliner hit severe turbulence causing eight of the twelve were taken to the hospital, The Associated Press reported. The turbulence hit while the plane was going over Turkey, CNN reported.

Dublin Airport said in a statement obtained by The New York Times, that the plane landed safely around 1 p.m.

The plane was met by emergency crews as it landed, including the police and fire and rescue, CNN reported.

Dublin Airport said that six crew members were injured along with six passengers, CNN reported. The airport said that flight operations were not affected by the incident, according to its post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

15.00 update:⁰⁰Qatar Airways flight QR017 from Doha landed safely as scheduled at Dublin Airport shortly before 13.00 on Sunday. Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to 6 passengers and 6 crew… pic.twitter.com/6rZjQg5vOb — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) May 26, 2024

Qatar Airways provided CNN with a statement that confirmed passengers and crew had minor injuries.

“The matter is now subject to an internal investigation. The safety and security of our passengers and crew are our top priority,” the statement continued.

The incident comes days after about 104 were injured on a Singapore Airlines flight due to turbulence. The flight, which originated in London, was headed to Singapore when it hit the turbulence, according to the AP.

An official in Bangkok said that the deceased person is a 73-year-old British national, who likely suffered a heart attack, Reuters reported. Seven people were critically injured with head injuries, the official added.

