11-year-old Audrii Cunningham's cause of death released

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A medical examiner on Thursday released the cause of death of a young girl found dead in the Trinity River in Texas earlier this week.

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office said that Audrii Cunningham’s cause of death was from “homicidal violence with blunt head trauma,” according to KPRC.

Audrii Cunningham was found tied to a rock in the Trinity River after a search that lasted nearly a week, KTRE reported.

Suspect in death of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham charged with capital murder

Authorities began searching for Audrii Cunningham last week after she failed to get on a bus to school. She was last seen near her home around 7 a.m. on Feb. 15. On Tuesday, Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons confirmed that officials had found her body in the Trinity River near U.S. Highway 59.

Don Steven McDougal, 42, was charged with capital murder in relation to the girl’s death. Investigators determined that McDougal lied several times about his whereabouts and actions on Feb. 15, court records show.

McDougal was supposed to take Audrii Cunningham to the bus stop when she disappeared, The Associated Press reported.

