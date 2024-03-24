1 killed, 5 injured in shooting outside Indianapolis bar

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and five others, including an off-duty police officer, were injured after a shooting outside an Indianapolis bar early Sunday, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Indianapolis Metro Police Department, two officers in uniform were working as off-duty security officers at the Fuzion Ultra Lounge, located at 9439 E. Washington St. At about 1:30 a.m. EDT the officers heard a disturbance in the parking lot, WTHR-TV reported.

The officers exchanged gunfire with at least one suspect, according to the Indianapolis Star. One officer was wounded and was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, the newspaper reported.

Officers responding to the scene discovered four other people with gunshot wounds, police said. They included two 45-year-old men, a 42-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, the Star reported.

A short time later a man arrived at Community East Hospital in Indianapolis with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, police said. He died despite treatment, and detectives believe he was connected to the shooting outside the bar.

It was unclear what led to the disturbance.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release his name after next of kin have been notified, Indianapolis Metro Police Department Chief Christopher Bailey said during a news conference early Sunday.

“We’re sorry that someone lost their life here tonight. I’m also very happy that our officer did not sustain any significant injuries, although we know that there’s a long road ahead for him as he deals with the emotional impact of this situation,” Bailey told reporters. “I’m proud of our response.”

The officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure, WTHR reported.

Bailey said that one gun was recovered at the scene, according to the Star. He added that multiple officers at the scene had body cameras, and that video will be reviewed.

An investigation is ongoing.

