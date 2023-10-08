1 killed, 5 injured in shooting during private party at Pennsylvania community center

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person has been killed and multiple others have been injured in a shooting at a community center in White Township, Pennsylvania early Sunday.

Pennsylvania State Police say one person has been killed and at least five other people were injured in a shooting that happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to WPXI.

The shooting happened at Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township, police say, according to the news outlet.

The five who were injured were taken to the hospital. Police said that at least two of the victims are in serious condition, The Associated Press reported.

The shooting happened during a private party at the community center. Police said that there are no suspects in custody, the AP reported.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting, CNN said. The name of the victim who was killed has not been released.