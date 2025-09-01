Trending

1 killed, 3 injured when 2 planes collide in midair at Colorado airport

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
One person was killed and three others were injured after the two small planes collided.
Midair crash: Two small planes collided in midair while approaching Fort Morgan Municipal Airport in Colorado. (Morgan County Sheriff's Office )
MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed and three others were injured on Sunday after a midair collision involving two small planes at a Colorado airport, authorities said.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport as the two planes were approaching the airport.

A Cessna 172 and an Extra Flugzeugbau EA300 were attempting to land at approximately 10:40 a.m. MT when they crashed into each other near a runway, the Federal Aviation Administration reported. Each of the planes had two occupants, Morgan County Undersheriff Jon Horton said.

Both planes caught fire, officials said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two occupants of the Cessna sustained minor injuries and were released at the scene. One occupant of the other plane was taken to an area hospital, while the fourth person was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Morgan County Coroner’s Office.

Greg Feith, an aviation expert for KUSA, told the television station that there were “many unanswered questions” about what led to the crash.

“Fort Morgan is what is considered an uncontrolled airport. There is no control tower there. And so it’s incumbent upon pilots who are flying in and out of that airport to report their position over a common frequency,” Feith said. “That’s going to be the key for investigators to see if in fact radio calls were made by both aircraft pilots.”

The names of the victims have not been released.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation, and investigators were expected to arrive at the scene on Monday afternoon.

