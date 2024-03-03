Air travelers encouraged to follow ‘3-2-1 rule’ as busy Spring Break travel season continues

If you plan on traveling by air for Spring Break this year, there is something you should keep in mind.

Orlando International Airport expects to see a record 7.6 million passengers this season, an 11% increase from last spring’s total.

To help ease travel, MCO advises everyone to follow the 3-2-1 rule:

Be at the ticket counter at least 3 hours before your flight’s departure time.

hours before your flight’s departure time. Head to security at least 2 hours before departure time.

hours before departure time. Arrive at the gate at least 1 hour before boarding.

The 44-day Spring Break season started on Saturday, February 24, and lasts until Sunday, April 7.

