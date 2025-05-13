Tracking personal health data is the new midlife flex for men

A few years ago, being proactive about your health meant getting an annual physical and tracking your workout. Today, it means knowing your free testosterone levels, tracking VO2 max, and adjusting your supplement stack based on biomarker tests and fitness, sleep, and nutrition data. A new Hone Health survey confirms biomarker tracking—once a niche hobby for endurance athletes and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs—has gone mainstream.

In a recent Hone Health survey of more than 700 men in their online community, nearly three-quarters reported that they actively track health data. One in five said they were "deeply invested" in doing so, monitoring various data points daily and using them to guide their decisions around training, recovery, and diet.

Almost one in three Americans uses a wearable device, such as a smartwatch or band, to track their health and fitness. About 50 percent of U.S. consumers now rank wellness as a top daily priority, up from 42 percent in 2020.

A Snapshot of the Modern Male Health Optimizer

The average Hone survey respondent was a man in his 40s or 50s, likely married, college-educated, and earning six figures. Most live in suburban or rural areas. They're data-driven, motivated, and increasingly fluent in using biomarkers and performance metrics to proactively improve their health.

How Are Men Tracking Their Health?

When asked to describe their relationship with health tracking, respondents painted a clear picture of growing engagement.

41 percent said they track health metrics regularly and "keep an eye" on their numbers

22 percent described themselves as "deeply invested," using data daily to improve performance

12 percent are just getting started

Only 25 percent said they don't track any metrics at all

Data chart showing how men are tracking their health. (Stacker/Stacker)

Hone Health

The Rise of Health Data as a Daily Ritual

Today's health-conscious man is likely to be tracking his testosterone, body composition, and macros.

Nearly 80 percent of respondents track lab results, such as hormones, blood pressure, cholesterol, and other biomarkers. Over half track fitness metrics (e.g., VO2 max, power output), and 48 percent track sleep and recovery metrics including HRV and REM sleep. Others are focused on nutrition: 45 percent report tracking calories, macros, or micronutrients.

This data suggests men are customizing their health journeys based on their personal goals and improving their healthspans and biological ages.

Data chart showing the top things men track for health. (Stacker/Stacker)

Hone Health

Strength, Stamina, and… Jiu-Jitsu?

Fitness is the second-most tracked category after lab tests. What's striking is how tracking transcends workout type. Nearly three-quarters of survey respondents actively track their strength training gains, while 55 percent measure their performance in endurance activities like running, cycling, or rowing. Roughly 20 percent monitor their performance in other sports—such as MMA, boxing, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, basketball, football, or baseball—while 12 percent track an "other" activity that likely includes yoga, mobility, or HIIT-style training.

Infographic showing the different fitness activities men track. (Stacker/Stacker)

Hone Health

Optimization: It's a Lifestyle

A key survey finding is how often men are changing their habits based on bloodwork and other data. A full 70 percent of respondents who track their health say they regularly adjust their behaviors based on the data.

36 percent modify their supplement stack, diet, or training protocols every few months

25 percent rarely or never change their health strategy

25 percent make monthly adjustments

9 percent update things weekly or more frequently

5 percent update yearly

This data suggests that men don't view health optimization as a goal; they see it as a target to be fine-tuned and iterated upon.

Pie chart showing data on how often do men update their health protocols. (Stacker/Stacker)

Hone Health

The New Midlife Flex? Knowing Your Numbers

This data shows that for men in midlife, health tracking has shifted from a passive activity to a tool that allows them to proactively improve their health and longevity.

And while health tracking isn't a substitute for medical care, it's helping men become more engaged with their bodies and more prepared to advocate for themselves in the doctor's office.

This story was produced by Hone Health and reviewed and distributed by Stacker