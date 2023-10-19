News

Tickets to Leu Gardens’ Dazzling Nights now on sale

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

Nature and holiday spirits to shine during ‘Dazzling Nights’ at Leu Gardens

Dazzling Nights, an immersive and magical experience, returns to Harry P. Leu Gardens for its fourth year.

Organizers say guests can enjoy interactive holiday-themed displays with over a million lights, music, and more. Among the favorites returning this year are the Moroccan lanterns hanging from trees, as well as the 70′ long light tunnel. The event will also include new experiences such as a nighttime show featuring 100 beacons of light standing at 10′ tall.

The event runs from November 24, 2023 until January 6, 2024.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Leo Vargas is a reporter and weekend anchor for WDBO. A University of Central Florida graduate, Leo joined WDBO in 2022. His voice can also be heard in several commercials on sister station WOEX.

