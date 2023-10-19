Tickets to Leu Gardens’ Dazzling Nights now on sale

Dazzling Nights, an immersive and magical experience, returns to Harry P. Leu Gardens for its fourth year.

Organizers say guests can enjoy interactive holiday-themed displays with over a million lights, music, and more. Among the favorites returning this year are the Moroccan lanterns hanging from trees, as well as the 70′ long light tunnel. The event will also include new experiences such as a nighttime show featuring 100 beacons of light standing at 10′ tall.

The event runs from November 24, 2023 until January 6, 2024.

