Things to do: Winter Garden Music Festival, Orlando City SC kicks off, UCF Bark in the Park & more

On Friday, February 23rd, and Saturday, February 24th, The Second City: Comedian Rhapsody will be performed at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts at 2pm and 7:30pm.

On Friday, February 23rd, The Orlando Solar Bears will face-off against the Jacksonville Icemen at the Kia Center. Game time is 7pm.

On Saturday, February 23rd, the Strawberry Festival will begin at Amber Brook Farms in Eustis from 10am-5pm. The festival goes on every weekend until March 3rd.

On Saturday, February 24th, the Winter Garden Music Festival will be held in Historic Downtown Winter Garden from 11am-10pm.

On Saturday, February 24th, Orlando City SC kicks off their MLS season at Inter&Co Stadium against CF Montreal at 7:30pm.

On Sunday, February 25th, the Central Florida Dragon Parade, Lunar New Year. The parade starts at the corner of Lake Highland Drive and N. Mills Avenue at 11am.

On Sunday, February 25th, Bark in the Park goes on at John Euliano Park as UCF Baseball takes on the Samford Bulldogs at 1pm.

