Texas woman attacked by snake, hawk while mowing the lawn

A Texas woman is recovering after she was violently attacked by a snake and a hawk in her yard.

Silsbee resident Peggy Jones, 64, says she was mowing her lawn when a huge snake fell from the sky and landed on her. Before she knew what was happening, the snake had tightly wrapped itself around her arm – just before the hawk that had dropped it showed up. Seeing that the snake had bonded with Jones, the hawk began attacking her, hitting and pecking at her face, breaking her glasses and spewing some sort of liquid on her, she says. “The hawk was darting in and out grabbing for the snake,” Jones says. “His wings were slapping me while he was clawing at the snake and that is where the deeper cuts and rips came from. I’m screaming during this whole time, ‘Help me, Jesus! Please, help me, Jesus!’”

After several attempts, the hawk managed to pull the snake off Jones’ bloody arm and fly away. When she told her story to an emergency room doctor, he asked if she was on drugs, Jones says. “I feel it was by the grace of God I am still alive and able to tell my story,” she says.

