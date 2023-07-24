News

Tesla paying Australians to not drive its cars

As Tesla prepares to roll out its line of self-driving vehicles in Australia, it wants to make sure its software is compatible with the country’s roadways and driving laws – while getting residents used to the idea of driverless cars.

So it’s hiring people to not drive its cars.

A listing on Tesla’s Australian website calls for “test operators” in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth to sit behind the wheel and “continuously support the data collection effort to improve vehicle performance.”

Tesla is looking for people who have a clean driver’s license, “safe driving habits,” a range of technical communication skills, and “an understanding of how advanced driver assistance technology and vehicle sensor arrays function.”

There’s no word on what the position pays.


