News

Teenage baseball players charged with rape

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

Baseball Baseball (manusapon kasosod/Getty Images)

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

Six teenagers, who were part of a South Dakota high school baseball team, face charges in connection to the rape of two minors.

The teens, who range from ages 17 to 19, played on the baseball team at Mitchell High School, and were suspended from all team activities amid allegations of player misconduct while taking part in a tournament in June.

Both victims were 16 years old at the time of the incident.

Each of the accused teens is charged with second-degree rape and aiding and abetting second-degree rape, which are felonies punishable by up to 50 years in prison.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges during their first court appearance and have been released on bond. They are due back in court for a status hearing in February.

Read more at TheDailyMail.com

©2023 Cox Media Group

Leo Vargas

Leo Vargas, WDBO

Leo Vargas is a reporter and weekend anchor for WDBO. A University of Central Florida graduate, Leo joined WDBO in 2022. His voice can also be heard in several commercials on sister station WOEX.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!