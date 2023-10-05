Teenage baseball players charged with rape

Six teenagers, who were part of a South Dakota high school baseball team, face charges in connection to the rape of two minors.

The teens, who range from ages 17 to 19, played on the baseball team at Mitchell High School, and were suspended from all team activities amid allegations of player misconduct while taking part in a tournament in June.

Both victims were 16 years old at the time of the incident.

Each of the accused teens is charged with second-degree rape and aiding and abetting second-degree rape, which are felonies punishable by up to 50 years in prison.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges during their first court appearance and have been released on bond. They are due back in court for a status hearing in February.

