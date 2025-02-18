Pro-Russian hackers attack Italian websites after president compares invasion of Ukraine to Nazis

MILAN — (AP) — A pro-Russian hacker group attacked Italian government websites on Tuesday in what it said was a reaction to a speech by Italian President Sergio Mattarella that compared Russia's invasion of Ukraine to the Nazis ' "wars of conquest."

The NoName57 hacker group, which announced the attacks on social media, hit the websites of the defense, interior and transport ministries, as well as law enforcement agencies. Access to the sites was spotty.

The group on Monday said it attacked Italian banks, ports, airports and local transport agencies, but those attacks did not cause major disruptions.

Mattarella, asked about the attacks during a visit to Montenegro, said that he hoped Russia “will return to play a significant and important role in the international community, respecting the principals of international law and the dignity and sovereignty of every country.”

In a speech in Marseille, France, on Feb. 5 Mattarella said that patterns that led to World War II were repeating, including “wars of conquest.”

“This was the project of the Third Reich in Europe. Today’s Russian aggression against Europe is of this nature,’’ he said.

Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed dismay about Mattarella’s remarks.

