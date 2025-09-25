STUDY: People are spending an insane amount of money on McDonald’s

A recent study by financial tech company Self revealed that ordering McDonald’s through delivery apps in the US can be significantly more expensive than dining in-store.

A study by Self revealed that the average cost of a McDonald’s order in the 100 largest US cities increased by 23.7% since 2023, reaching $36.95 at the restaurant.

When ordered through delivery apps like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub, the same McDonald’s order cost an average of $62.36 in 2025, showing a 7.8% increase since 2023.

DoorDash was found to be the most expensive delivery app option, with a meal priced at $63.21, while Grubhub was the cheapest at $61.26, both showing significant markups compared to ordering directly from McDonald’s.

The study highlighted that the average markup between ordering from McDonald’s and using a delivery app decreased from 93.8% in 2023 to 68.6% in 2025, with Uber Eats showing the greatest decrease in markup by 34.8%.

While ordering directly from McDonald’s remains the most affordable choice, using discount codes on delivery apps can help mitigate costs.

The study also highlighted that smaller businesses may face even higher price increases when using delivery apps.

