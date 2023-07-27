Study: Facebook doesn’t change people’s political beliefs

Is social media really melting our brains?

A new study suggests it’s having less of an impact than we thought.

An recently-published academic paper looked at Facebook during the 2020 presidential election, and found that the platform’s algorithm was “extremely influential” in what users saw and how long they stayed on the app.

But it wasn’t really making people change their minds: “changing the algorithm for even a few months isn’t likely to change people’s political attitudes.”





©2023 Cox Media Group