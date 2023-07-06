Study: Drinking water in U.S. contains chemicals

Data from a new government study may convince you to stop drinking from the tap.

According to a report from the U.S. Geological Survey, almost half of faucets in the U.S. contain what are known as “forever chemicals.”

Known as PFAS, these chemicals have been linked to cancer, high blood pressure, and low birth weight in lab animal studies.

Samples in this study were taken mostly in residential homes between 2016 and 2021.

PFAS are said to remain in the body for several years.

Highest exposure was found in the Eastern Seaboard, Great Lakes and Great Plains urban centers, and Central and Southern California.

©2023 Cox Media Group