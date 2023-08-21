Student test scores face new threats from heat

Student learning and test scores fall when children are faced with extreme heat.

Researchers say it is a worrying sign as heat waves and rising temperatures become the norm in the U.S.

A study out of Standford University and Boston College claims the predicament heightens the learning gap students brought back after COVID-19 and remote learning.

The latest scores from the National Assessment of Educational Progress showed 13-year-olds average reading scores are at their lowest point since 2004, and average mathematics scores have gone down to levels last seen in 1990.

