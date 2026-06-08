Spurs-Knicks Game 3 of the NBA Finals is a hot ticket with the potential for a wild scene

NEW YORK — Knicks fever has set the stage for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs to be a must-see event — inside Madison Square Garden and out on the streets and in bars across New York City.

With the Knicks in the finals for the first time since 1999 and leading the series 2-0, their first home game this round is a hot ticket. The get-in price exceeds the average cost of rent in the biggest U.S. city.

As of Sunday evening, the cheapest upper-deck seats available were going for over $6,000 on secondary markets like StubHub, SeatGeek and VividSeats. The experience of being courtside goes for more than $75,000.

“I don’t care who you are, that’s a lot of money for a ticket,” said guard Jose Alvarado, a New York native who was planning a viewing party in Brooklyn and pointed out his Queens high school also is hosting one. “People that could afford it, we’re grateful with them coming out, and it just shows you our team is really special and we’re doing something here that hasn’t been done in a long time.”

The Knicks are two victories away from their first championship since 1973, and the hoopla for Game 3 includes the anticipated appearances of President Donald Trump and Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Trump's presence canceled a planned watch party outside the arena, where fans have gathered throughout this run that has included a 13-game winning streak.

“Hope has been brought back to the city,” center Karl-Anthony Towns said. Teammate Josh Hart expects “it's going to be rocking” but lamented the high cost just to get into the Garden.

“I kind of wish the ticket prices weren’t as crazy as they are,” Hart said. “I feel like a lot of people who have been waiting for this moment for a very long time unfortunately aren’t able to get into the building.”

No NBA team has gone up 2-0 in the finals on the road and not won the series. The possibility of a sweep drove ticket prices up to over $10,000 apiece, and an if-necessary Game 6 is around the same cost.

Under 20,000 people will get the opportunity to attend each night. Alvarado knows far more will be watching on television all over.

“The people that can’t afford it, we improvise,” he said. "We’re New Yorkers. We’re going to find a way to watch a game, and that’s what we’re doing.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.