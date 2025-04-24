News

Spring break crime plummeted in Florida hot spot after warning goes viral

By Laurel Lee
Miami Beach is trying to break up with spring break
Miami Beach Miami Beach is trying to break up with spring break (cristianl/Getty Images)
By Laurel Lee

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner credited a reality TV-themed public service announcement for significantly reducing spring break crime in the city for the second consecutive year.

Meiner expressed satisfaction with the campaign’s success, stating, “No killings, no shootings, no major incidents, no stampedes.”

The comprehensive “Reality Check” campaign, implemented in 2025, enforced strict rules for spring breakers, leading to a peaceful season with no major incidents.

The campaign’s video featured spring break characters disappointed by Miami Beach’s strict rules, with one cast member saying, “I’d come back to Miami Beach, just not for spring break.”

The city’s efforts, including a 6 p.m. curfew and increased police presence, received positive feedback from residents and businesses.

Other cities, like Panama City Beach, are also taking steps to deter spring break chaos and maintain order during the busy period.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!