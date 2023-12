As part of the merger of the two streaming platforms, some Disney+ subscribers will start to see Hulu content on their menu screens.

This beta launch is for those who subscribe to Disney+ and Hulu as part of a bundle deal.

However, not all Hulu content is available on Disney+ during the beta launch.

The main purpose of the beta launch is for Disney+ users to become familiar with parental control options due to the incoming mature content.

