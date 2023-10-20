News

Shooting of chainsaw-wielding man in Nevada motel declared justified

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says the actions of both officers involved in the shooting death of Ronal Adalberto Zendejas were justified.

Surveillance footage from May 2020 shows Zendejas entering the lobby of a Motel 6 in Sparks, Nevada, and using a chainsaw to cut through a door that led to an employee-only area. Both the front desk attendant and the motel’s general manager took cover as Zendejas continued to yell and behave aggressively.

Two officers from the Sparks Police Department responded to the general manager’s 911 call and located Zendejas in his vehicle in the motel’s parking lot. Ignoring the officers’ commands to show his hands, Zendejas fled the area and a chase ensued before he crashed into the wall of a car wash, where he was fatally shot by the officers.

Both officers, who were placed on administrative leave following the shooting, were later cleared, with the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office further stating that the officers “did not commit a criminal act.”

