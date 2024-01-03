SHOCK VIDEO: Las Vegas judge attacked in court during sentencing of violent 3-time felon

A defendant attacked District Judge Mary Kay Holthus while she was sentencing him in an attempted battery case.

The defendant, Deobra Redden, leaped over the bench and landed on top of the judge.

The attack was captured on video.

Mary Ann Price, a District Court spokeswoman, said that Holthus “experienced some injuries” and is “being monitored.”

A marshal was also injured in the attack and has been taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Redden’s attorney had requested probation for his client, citing mental health treatment. However, the judge denied the request and began to impose a sentence when the defendant attacked her.

Attorneys, uniformed officers, and the judge’s clerk were seen surrounding the bench and restraining the defendant.

SHOCK VIDEO: Las Vegas judge attacked in court during sentencing for three-time felon accused of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm pic.twitter.com/cJXujqmqO9 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 3, 2024

