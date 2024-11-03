Severe storms hit Oklahoma, causing injuries and leaving thousands without power

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Severe storms and reported tornadoes swept across Oklahoma early Sunday, causing injuries and widespread power outages, according to authorities.

A destructive path of severe weather included damage in the Oklahoma City area, where at least six people were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Oklahoma City Police Department Capt. Valerie Littlejohn said.

The damage included downed power lines, gas lines, trees and traffic signals and signs, Littlejohn said. Local television reports showed flipped cars, downed trees and power lines and damaged homes.

Nearly 95,000 customers were without power in the state, according to PowerOutage.us.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the area Sunday morning. A social media post by the agency's office in Norman, Oklahoma, shortly before 1:30 a.m. reported a severe thunderstorm with a tornado moving through eastern Oklahoma City toward Midwest City and Tinker Air Force Base.

The post warned, “If you’re in the path of this storm, take cover immediately!”

