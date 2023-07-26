SEE: Fishermen encounter a pod of Orcas near the Florida Keys

A group boating about 20 miles offshore from Key Largo came face to face with a whale of a surprise.

The fishermen came upon a group of five killer whales, and the boats owner, Mike Slaughter, caught the chance encounter on video.

OMG I'm beyond jealous!! Mike Slaughter found a pod of Orcas off Key Largo in 1,700ft of water about 17 miles out!! I've only seen them twice out there in my life and it has been a long time!!! pic.twitter.com/wzcfz08VhO — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) July 26, 2023

The whales surfaced and approached near the boat before swimming away.

The video has made its rounds on social media, raising questions as to how the group of killer whales ended up so far south.

Orcas aren’t seen in large numbers near Florida’s coast, but according to NOAA, the large mammals can be found across the world’s oceans.





©2023 Cox Media Group