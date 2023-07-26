News

SEE: Fishermen encounter a pod of Orcas near the Florida Keys

By Sophia Diaz

Killer whale: File photo. A group of fishermen spotted a pod of killer whales off the Florida Keys. (Kevin McDonald/iStock)

A group boating about 20 miles offshore from Key Largo came face to face with a whale of a surprise.

The fishermen came upon a group of five killer whales, and the boats owner, Mike Slaughter, caught the chance encounter on video.

The whales surfaced and approached near the boat before swimming away.

The video has made its rounds on social media, raising questions as to how the group of killer whales ended up so far south.

Orcas aren’t seen in large numbers near Florida’s coast, but according to NOAA, the large mammals can be found across the world’s oceans.


