Scientists develop a robot with five ‘fingers’ that could be used to diagnose breast cancer earlier

By Joe Kelley

New imaging center rules The Food and Drug Administration recommended Thursday that all mammogram centers tell women if they have dense breast tissue, something that could mean they are at greater risk for breast cancer. (Povozniuk/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Could this replace an uncomfortable exam? Engineers at the University of Bristol developed a robot with five fingers that could be used to detect breast cancer.

Researchers hope the robot could one day be used in pharmacies and shopping centers for on-the-go exams...much like how you can check your blood pressure at local stores now.

The device has been tested on silicon breasts so far, and must be tested on people on all shapes and sizes before it can be found effective.

A survey of 155 women found that 92% would let a robot examine their breasts.

