RYDER CUP '25: Facts and figures for the 45th edition

By The Associated Press
Ryder Cup Golf FILE - United States captain Keegan Bradley, left, and Europe captain Luke Donald pose for a photo with the Ryder Cup trophy after a press conference in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa, File( (Heather Khalifa/AP)
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — (AP) — Facts and figures for the Ryder Cup:

Event: 45th Ryder Cup matches.

Dates: Sept. 26-28.

Course: Bethpage State Park (Black Course). Yardage: 7,352. Par: 70.

Format: Four matches of foursomes (alternate shot) and fourballs (better ball) on Friday and Saturday, 12 singles matches on Sunday.

Points: The United States needs 14½ points to win the cup. Europe needs 14 points to retain the cup.

All-time series: United States leads, 27-15-2.

U.S. vs. Europe series (from 1979): Europe leads, 12-9-1.

Last time: Europe swept the opening session at Marco Simone in Italy and the Americans never caught up. Europe had a five-point lead going into Sunday singles and Tommy Fleetwood clinched it for a 16½-11½ victory. Rory McIlroy led Europe with a 4-1 record.

Captains: Keegan Bradley (United States), Luke Donald (Europe).

U.S. roster: Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, Ben Griffin, Russell Henley, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young.

European roster: Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Hojgaard, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Sepp Straka.

Elite Company: Bethpage Black becomes the seventh course to host a Ryder Cup, PGA Championship and U.S. Open. The others are Scioto, Oakland Hills, Oak Hill, Hazeltine, Pinehurst No. 2 and Medinah.

Tale of the tape: The Americans have combined for 14 wins and three majors this year. Europe has combined for 12 wins and one major.

Play it back: Luke Donald will try to become the first captain to win consecutive Ryder Cups since Tony Jacklin in 1985 and 1987.

Key statistic: U.S. captain Keegan Bradley has a better world ranking than five players on his team.

Noteworthy: This is the first European team to return 11 of the 12 players from the previous Ryder Cup.

Quoteworthy: “We’ve got three days to see who’s the better team and it’s going to be a good battle.” — Scottie Scheffler.

Television (all times EDT): Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (USA Network); Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. (NBC).

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

