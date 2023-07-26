News

Roller coaster passenger suffers concussion when he’s struck by airborne phone

By Laurel Lee

A man who visited Ohio’s Cedar Point amusement park is recovering from a concussion after he was struck in the head by a phone while riding on a roller coaster.

David Carter says he was riding the Maverick roller coaster when a passenger three rows ahead of him lost his phone, which beaned him right on the side of his head.

Cedar Point officials say the coaster was traveling at about 70 miles per hour at the time.

Although Carter bled for an hour and was diagnosed with a concussion, he says he’s lucky he wasn’t more seriously injured.

“This could have ended much worse,” he adds. “Just follow the rules, folks.”


