Republicans in Central Florida continue preparing for the Presidential Preference Primary election

Early voting for the Presidential Preference Primary began Monday, March 4 in Orange County, and begins Saturday, March 9 in Osceola and Seminole Counties.

Since Florida is a closed-primary state, only registered Republicans can vote in the primary.

The primary’s election day is Tuesday, March 19.

Early voting in Seminole County ends Saturday, March 16. For Orange and Osceola Counties, early voting ends Sunday, March 17.

Locations in Orange and Seminole Counties are open daily from 10:00am to 6:00pm, and from 9:00am to 6:00pm in Osceola County.

