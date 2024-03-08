News

Republicans in Central Florida continue preparing for the Presidential Preference Primary election

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

Early voting Early voting (WFTV/WFTV)

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

Early voting for the Presidential Preference Primary began Monday, March 4 in Orange County, and begins Saturday, March 9 in Osceola and Seminole Counties.

Since Florida is a closed-primary state, only registered Republicans can vote in the primary.

The primary’s election day is Tuesday, March 19.

Early voting in Seminole County ends Saturday, March 16. For Orange and Osceola Counties, early voting ends Sunday, March 17.

Locations in Orange and Seminole Counties are open daily from 10:00am to 6:00pm, and from 9:00am to 6:00pm in Osceola County.

Click here for early voting locations in Orange County.

Click here for early voting locations in Osceola County.

Click here for early voting locations in Seminole County.



©2024 Cox Media Group

Leo Vargas

Leo Vargas, WDBO

Leo Vargas is a reporter and weekend anchor for WDBO. A University of Central Florida graduate, Leo joined WDBO in 2022. His voice can also be heard in several commercials on sister station WOEX.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!