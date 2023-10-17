Report: Disney could sell financially-bleeding ESPN to Apple or Verizon

Disney is reportedly looking to sell the sports network ESPN.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the company “only wants to sell 10 percent of ESPN, but this number could be fluid.”

Marchand also writes that ESPN would prefer “a digital company, like Apple, and a mobile platform, such as Verizon, to go in together so it can leverage its sports assets with the best distribution channels.”

This comes after Disney revealed plans to invest $60 billion in theme parks over the next 10 years.

