Report: Disney could sell financially-bleeding ESPN to Apple or Verizon

By Joe Kelley

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 02 Rose Bowl Game PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 02: ESPN logo during the Rose Bowl Game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Utah Utes on January 2, 2023 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Joe Kelley

Disney is reportedly looking to sell the sports network ESPN.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the company “only wants to sell 10 percent of ESPN, but this number could be fluid.”

Marchand also writes that ESPN would prefer “a digital company, like Apple, and a mobile platform, such as Verizon, to go in together so it can leverage its sports assets with the best distribution channels.”

This comes after Disney revealed plans to invest $60 billion in theme parks over the next 10 years.

