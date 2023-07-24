Report: Apple planning to jack up iPhone prices

Due to the pandemic and a chip shortage, Apple has reduced its annual production of iPhones from 90 million to 85 million over the past two years.

And now it’s attempting to recoup its losses.

According to Bloomberg, which quotes unidentified sources, Apple is planning to raise prices of its Pro models.

In fact, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will likely be the most expensive iPhone in history, the sources say.

The news comes about a year after Apple officials announced it was keeping the prices for iPhone 14s in the same range as the previous year’s iPhone 13 models.

As it turned out, however, prices remained the same only in the U.S. and China, while they went up everywhere else.

©2023 Cox Media Group