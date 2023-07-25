News

Quartz countertops linked to lung issues

By Laurel Lee
By Laurel Lee

Quartz countertops are the most popular choice among home renovators and designers, but the beauty may have a price.

A new medical report claims the workers who make quartz countertops are dying of lung disease at a young age.

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhaling very small particles of silica.

Symptoms of silicosis include persistent coughing, shortness of breath, fatigue, weight loss and scarring of the lungs.

Roughly 2.3 million US workers are exposed to silica in the workplace.

There are treatments available, but there is no cure for silicosis, and as the disease is often fatal.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!