Quartz countertops linked to lung issues

Quartz countertops are the most popular choice among home renovators and designers, but the beauty may have a price.

A new medical report claims the workers who make quartz countertops are dying of lung disease at a young age.

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhaling very small particles of silica.

Symptoms of silicosis include persistent coughing, shortness of breath, fatigue, weight loss and scarring of the lungs.

Roughly 2.3 million US workers are exposed to silica in the workplace.

There are treatments available, but there is no cure for silicosis, and as the disease is often fatal.

