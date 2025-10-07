Hurricane Priscilla strengthens to a Category 2 storm as it runs along the Pacific coast of Mexico

MIAMI — Hurricane Priscilla has strengthened to a Category 2 storm and could become a major hurricane Tuesday as it swirls off the Pacific coast of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said that Priscilla was about 260 miles (418 kilometers) west-southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico, and about 230 miles (370 kilometers) south of the southern tip of Baja California.

It has maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (161 kph) and is moving northwest at 10 mph (16 kph).

A tropical storm watch is in place for Baja California Sur from Cabo San Lucas to Cabo San Lazaro.

On Monday night, the government of Baja California Sur announced the cancellation of classes at all educational centers starting Tuesday in Los Cabos and La Paz as a preventive measure. It also set up a dozen shelters in Los Cabos for people living in areas at risk.

Parts of southwestern Mexico could get up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain from Priscilla’s outer bands through Wednesday, bringing a flash flooding risk to Michoacán and Colima states, forecasters said.

Priscilla could be at or near major hurricane strength later Tuesday, with weakening forecast to begin Wednesday, the hurricane center said. A major hurricane is defined as Category 3 or higher and wind speeds of at least 111 mph (180 kph).

Swells from Priscilla were reaching the coast of Mexico. Life threatening surf and rip currents were likely, forecasters said.

Further out in the Pacific, Tropical Storm Octave was weakening about 795 miles (1,280 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. Its maximum sustained winds were 50 mph (85 kph) and it was moving east-southeast at 7 mph (11 kph).

